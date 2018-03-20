Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

The occasion: supporting Jason Aldean in Atlanta on July 21, on his High Noon Neon tour. The announcement came during a press conference by Aldean to promote his upcoming concert in Atlanta.

Rucker, who's currently on tour in Australia, sent a video message to say, "One night only, we're getting the band back together to play with Jason". Aldean chipped in to state that Hootie and the Blowfish were right at the top of his wishlist of support acts for the show. Read more here.