Jillian Jacqueline Engaged To Guitarist Bryan Brown
(Radio.com) Country singer Jillian Jacqueline is taking her love to the next level. Jacqueline has revealed that she's gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Bryan Brown, while on spending time in Paris. Brown is the guitarist in her band. The singer shared the good news on Instagram, posting photos of the happy couple next to the Eiffel Tower and her engagement ring. See the post here.
