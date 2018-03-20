Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

The clip delves inside the dark recesses of Josh Homme's mind, featuring the singer traversing through a series of nightmarish scenarios while trying to sleep. Homme is seen being terrorized by UFOs, flying through the night sky on winged coffins and being assailed by a disembodied green hand that's permanently flying the middle finger.

"Head Like a Haunted House," which does contain explicit lyrics, is the latest track from QOTSA's most recent full-length, Villains. Watch the Liam Lynch-directed video here.