Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video
03-20-2018
Queens Of The Stone Age

(Radio.com) Queens of the Stone Age have shared the band's latest music video, "Head Like a Haunted House," which lives up to its billing with a wild animated clip that plays like a surreal nightmare.

The clip delves inside the dark recesses of Josh Homme's mind, featuring the singer traversing through a series of nightmarish scenarios while trying to sleep. Homme is seen being terrorized by UFOs, flying through the night sky on winged coffins and being assailed by a disembodied green hand that's permanently flying the middle finger.

"Head Like a Haunted House," which does contain explicit lyrics, is the latest track from QOTSA's most recent full-length, Villains. Watch the Liam Lynch-directed video here.

