Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance
(Radio.com) Country superstar Jason Aldean has shared an intimate and stripped-down performance of his new song, "You Make It Easy," recorded at YouTube Studios in New York City. Aldean and hist band squeeze in tight on a small stage to grind out the earnest and emotional track, which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Aldean's new album, Rearview Town, is set to debut on April 13. Check out an online stream of the stripped-down take on his new single here.
