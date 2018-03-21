News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance
03-21-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a newly-remastered version of their 1970 classic, "Immigrant Song", as a preview to the March 23 reissue of their 2003 live set, "How The West Was Won."

The opening track from "Led Zeppelin III" reached No. 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album topped the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Remastered by producer/guitarist Jimmy Page, "How The West Was Won" presents highlights from the UK band's shows at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972, with the two nights sequenced to replicate a single concert from beginning to end.

The 2018 reissue will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, and the first-ever vinyl and Blu-ray Audio editions, with the Blu-ray containing hi-res 5.1 surround sound.

A Super Deluxe Boxed Set version includes 3CDs, 4LP, a DVD in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo plus photo gallery, and a high-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit and complemented with a book of rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concert locations, and presented with a high-quality print of the original album cover - the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered. Stream the classic song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Led Zeppelin Music

