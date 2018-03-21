News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute
03-21-2018
.
Elton John

(Gibson) Queens of the Stone Age and The Killers are just a couple of the artists that will be rocking Elton John classics for two new tribute albums to the legendary musician ahead of Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The two cover albums will act as a tribute to his seminal songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. The two albums - Revamp and Restoration - and will feature some of the biggest names in modern music covering the classic catalogue of John and Taupin through the years.

Revamp, which will release on April 6 will feature Ed Sheeran ('Candle In The Wind'), The Killers ('Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'), Queens of the Stone Age ('Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'), Miley Cyrus ('Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me') and Coldplay ('We All Fall In Love Sometimes') among others.

In a statement, Elton John said, "It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp and Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Elton John Music, DVDs, Books and more

Elton John T-shirts and Posters

More Elton John News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover

Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums

Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga Lead Elton John Grammy TV Tribute

Elton John And Sharon Stone Play 'James That Tune' On TV

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Elton John's Academy Awards Event


More Stories for Elton John

Elton John Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move- Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance- Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour- Sir Ringo- more

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set- Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor- Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION- more

Page Too:
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence- Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels- Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.' Remix- more

Fifth Harmony Are On Indefinite Hiatus- Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization- Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show- more

Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Joe Bonamassa To Tribute Clapton, Beck and Page On New Album

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories

Singled Out: Brother Hawk's Quittin Time

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

• more

Page Too News Stories
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels

Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' Featuring Rihanna Remix

Beyonce and Jay-Z Expand Their OTR II Tour

Selena Gomez Slams 'Beauty Myth' In Social Media Video

Blake Shelton No Match For Jimmy Fallon On 'Name That Tune'

Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood'

Kelly Clarkson Releases 'I Don't Think About You' Video

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother

Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea

Singled Out: The Tuten Brothers' Hallelujah

Fifth Harmony Announce They Are On Indefinite Hiatus

Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.