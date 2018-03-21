News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother
03-21-2018
.
SZA

(Radio.com) Somebody needs to get SZA's mom on TV, as the singer's mom is doling out sage advice like the next Oprah Winfrey. "The Weekend" singer shared an inspiring text message she received from her mother, and it's as good as any self-help book found on Amazon.

"Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em," SZA posted on Twitter along with the text message, which offers a detailed and thorough list of how to get your act together and make "more space in your life for the things you love and want to do."

SZA's mom also asked her GRAMMY nominated daughter for "honest feedback" on her advice. Considering the 62K likes and 16K retweets at press time, it's safe to say that feedback is pretty positive. See the tweet here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

SZA Music, DVDs, Books and more

SZA T-shirts and Posters

More SZA News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother

SZA Hints At A Deluxe Edition Of 'Ctrl'

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA 2017 In Review

SZA's Tonight Show 'Supermodel' Performance Streaming Online


More Stories for SZA

SZA Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move- Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance- Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour- Sir Ringo- more

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set- Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor- Guns N' Roses Duff McKagen Jams With AWOLNATION- more

Page Too:
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence- Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels- Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.' Remix- more

Fifth Harmony Are On Indefinite Hiatus- Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization- Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show- more

Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Joe Bonamassa To Tribute Clapton, Beck and Page On New Album

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories

Singled Out: Brother Hawk's Quittin Time

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Blink-182 Announce Their Very Own Las Vegas Residency

• more

Page Too News Stories
Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels

Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' Featuring Rihanna Remix

Beyonce and Jay-Z Expand Their OTR II Tour

Selena Gomez Slams 'Beauty Myth' In Social Media Video

Blake Shelton No Match For Jimmy Fallon On 'Name That Tune'

Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Shawn Mendes Releasing New Song 'In My Blood'

Kelly Clarkson Releases 'I Don't Think About You' Video

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother

Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea

Singled Out: The Tuten Brothers' Hallelujah

Fifth Harmony Announce They Are On Indefinite Hiatus

Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.