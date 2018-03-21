|
Selena Gomez Slams 'Beauty Myth' In Social Media Video
(Radio.com) In a new video shared to Instagram, Selena Gomez hits out against "the beauty myth" which demands "physical perfection" and fuels "self-hatred." She began the caption with a definition: "The beauty myth," Selena wrote. "An obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty." The accompanying video shows Gomez relaxing on a boat with friends in Sydney, Australia. Grainy, retro shots of the famed harbor bridge and the Sydney Opera House are set to "Dreams Tonite" by Alvvays. "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails," Selena concluded. Watch Selena's video here.
