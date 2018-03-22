News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Hip-Hop Video Vixens No Helped By MetToo Says Cardi B
03-22-2018
.
Cardi B

(Radio.com) Cardi B says hip-hop video vixens have emerged largely un-helped by the #MeToo movement, despite speaking out about their experiences of abuse and harassment for years.

"A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f—," Cardi said during an interview with Cosmopolitan. The rapper said the reason hip-hop performers and video dancers aren't taken seriously is due to the stigma surrounding the sexualized images they project.

"I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a h-. It don't matter,'" she said. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Cardi B Music, DVDs, Books and more

Cardi B T-shirts and Posters

More Cardi B News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Hip-Hop Video Vixens No Helped By MetToo Says Cardi B

Cardi B Going 'SNL' with 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

T-Pain Remixes Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi'

Cardi B Struts Her Stuff To Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain'

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaboration With Cardi B

Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B

Cardi B Reveals Clip Of New Amazon Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B Defends Offset's Use Of Controversial Lyric


More Stories for Cardi B

Cardi B Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move- Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance- Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour- Sir Ringo- more

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Page Too:
SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence- Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels- Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.' Remix- more

Fifth Harmony Are On Indefinite Hiatus- Rick Ross Returns To Stage Following Hospitalization- Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

Snow Patrol Release 'Don't Give In' Video

Liam Gallagher Announces North American Solo Tour

Jack White CBS Radio On-Air Special Preview Released

Pearl Jam Items From 'Do the Evolution' Video Being Sold Online

Mark Knopfler Writing Songs For Local Hero Musical

Singled Out: Octopus' Supernatural Alliance

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

• more

Page Too News Stories
SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys

Keith Urban Releases 'Coming Home' Featuring Julia Michaels

Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert

Garth Brooks Inducts Chris Janson Into Grand Ole Opry

Kelly Clarkson Talks Music Industry Sexism

Dua Lipa Performs 'IDGAF' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Chewbacca' Delivers Good News To Child Awaiting Heart Transplant

G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla ign, Tour Announced

Hip-Hop Video Vixens No Helped By MetToo Says Cardi B

Iggy Azalea Performs 'Savior' On Late Night TV

Machine Gun Kelly Song Gets Accidental Canine Remix

Singled Out: Straw's Family And Friends

Trey Songz Arrested For Alleged Felony Domestic Violence

Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.