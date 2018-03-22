Jack White CBS Radio On-Air Special Preview Released

That's right, Boarding House Reach drops Friday March 23, and his own Third Man Records calls the album his 'most ambitious work thus far." Translation: Jack White's pushing the boundaries and creating sounds we didn't know were capable of existing.

We agree, from 'Connected By Love" and 'Respect Commander" to 'Corporation" and 'Over and Over and Over." Thursday night's on-air special will feature EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCES of these songs and more.

As Jack explains it, "Over and Over and Over" began in 2005. There was an attempt at recording it as a White Stripes song. And a Raconteurs song. And a Dead Weather song. And as a JAY-Z collaboration (!). And as a previous solo effort. But sometimes, you just need a year or 13 before it all finally clicks, and White told us all about its origination in this exclusive sneak peek: Listen live ON AIR late-night on Thursday, March 22 for the full interview and exclusive performances of some of his new tracks and classic hits. Read more here.