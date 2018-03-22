Mark Knopfler Writing Songs For Local Hero Musical

The new stage play of Local Hero is scheduled to open at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, U.K., in the spring of 2019. Local Hero tells the story of a young American oil-company rep who is sent to northern Scotland to negotiate the purchase of a small seaside town where his firm plans to build a refinery. Forsyth is co-writing the book for the stage production with

"Local Hero is one of those great Scottish stories that has captured the imaginations of people across the world, it has been one of my favorite films since I first saw it as a teenager," says David Greig, The Lyceum's artistic director in a statement. "To have the chance to revisit these wonderful characters to help create a musical is an absolute delight, but to be working alongside Bill Forsyth and Mark Knopfler… is a dream come true."