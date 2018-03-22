Singled Out: Octopus' Supernatural Alliance 03-22-2018

. Detroit psychedelic hard rockers Octopus are gearing up to releasing their new album "Supernatural Alliance" on March 30th and to celebrate we asked J Frezzato to tell us about the title track. Here is the story: I was just smoking a cigarette on the driveway, before driving to band practice, and I pulled out my phone and recorded the riff, I was just humming, Danana danana nuh. So I took that to practice and I said here's the new song. I had the second riff, too. That's all we had. We made up the chorus on the spot. We didn't have a verse, though. We had this other part that wasn't really working, so it hit the scrap pile for a while. But then one day, I was listening through some riffs I had recorded on the guitar, and there was the solo and the verse riff. I was, like, oh, these are in B. Maybe they'll work with that song we stopped playing. And they fit. It really is all one song, but sometimes you're working on a song in pieces and you don't realize it. That's why you gotta record any idea that comes along, because you never know what's what until you have some distance. It's probably easier if you write consciously, but we don't like to do that. We just grab ideas and hang onto the ones we like, and eventually, you figure out what the hell it is. You have to accept the idea that this sh*t is coming from somewhere else. You're just a radio, tuning into some station, and then you have to figure out how it all goes together. Smoking cigarettes is a big help, though, I'll tell you. Keeps you busy while your deeper brain does the heavy lifting. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here! Octopus Music, DVDs, Books and more Octopus T-shirts and Posters More Octopus News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: Octopus' Supernatural Alliance

More Stories for Octopus Octopus Music

