Singled Out: Straw's Family And Friends 03-22-2018

I was in the middle off my most stressed time ever. Lots of things was going on in my live - I had lots of gigs singing with different bands beside working and singing with STRAW - In addition, Carsten and I worked with vulnerable youngsters and then we also had our own 5 children and 3 dogs who should have attention and care. Okay 2 of our kids already were adults, but anyway. My time was full. In the middle of it all, I almost forgot how important one's family and friends are. A few years before we'd bought a dream house in Sweden were we could spend time - if we could find some spare time. We desperately needed time to make recordings and songs for Straw. And in fact we also needed time to be together with our family and friends for real. We managed to find time to visit our Swedish dream home but most often in the winter. When we reached the house, we could feel the stress disappeared. When we sat there in the cozy armchairs in front of the fireplace, all the stress disappeared and it made room for new songs. I was reminded of what is most important in life, Thus, the text almost wrote itself to "Family and Friends". The song describes so nicely the proximity we experienced when we went to the house in Sweden. Laugh and play, good talks and walks in the woods and cozy moments with your family and friends. There was room for everyone. The song means a lot to me (and the rest of the family :-) ) and reminds me of giving priority to time to the nearest wherever you are. Most of Straw songs has been born on our holidays as described above. Carsten composes the music on his guitar and it may be a lot of days or weeks where I hear him play all sorts of places and quietly reaches something that is nice for the ears. I live in the mood he produces, and thus the text comes almost by itself. I am always hugely inspired in that process. This also happened with "Family and Friends" We usually keep track of the songs that have become the way it reflects the feelings and moods of our lives. Similarly, our lives also work. We have a unique collaboration and our daughters Denise and Sally play a good part in this cooperation. At family and friends we sing all 3 girls. Denise and Sally put their voices on the song the same way as when I write the text of Carsten's tones. Each has their very own unique way of singing, which makes it all fit together in a natural way. That way, Straw became the Straw Family.



