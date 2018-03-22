Snow Patrol Release 'Don't Give In' Video

Gary Lightbody had the following to say about the new track,: "'Don't Give In' was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realized it was about me and the struggle of making the album - which took 5 years and was not easy - coupled with the struggle with depression I've had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album. The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy."

The band also announced that will be releasing a special limited edition 10" vinyl of of "Don't Give In" that will backed with album track "Life On Earth" for Record Store Day on April 21st. Watch the video here.