Snow Patrol Release 'Don't Give In' Video
Snow Patrol have released a music video for their brand new track "Don't Give In." The song is the lead single from their forthcoming album ""Wildness", which is set to hit stores on May 25th. Gary Lightbody had the following to say about the new track,: "'Don't Give In' was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realized it was about me and the struggle of making the album - which took 5 years and was not easy - coupled with the struggle with depression I've had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album. The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy." The band also announced that will be releasing a special limited edition 10" vinyl of of "Don't Give In" that will backed with album track "Life On Earth" for Record Store Day on April 21st. Watch the video here.
