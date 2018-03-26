Calvin Harris Reveals He Has New Tracks With Dua Lipa, Halsey

Harris also shared a photo of himself on a tractor on his official Instagram account, joking about retirement, and revealing a Halsey remix in the caption.

"At some point I'll probably pack it all in to grow heritage grains in the south of France like Andy from Groove Armada did; but for now I have a Halsey remix coming in about a week and a new single in about 2 weeks and they're both banging," he wrote. See both posts here.