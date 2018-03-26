News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert
03-26-2018
.
Eagles Of Death Metal

The Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has been added to the lineup of the 6th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert & Award Show that is taking place at the Historic Los Angeles Theatre next Saturday, March 31st. We were sent the following details:

Hosted by "Kings of Comedy": comedians Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk/ Dude Where's My Car) and Craig Gass (Sex in the City/Howard Stern Show). This evening is comprised of comedy, music, art and awards - This special night is to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis, while raising money build the first of many MS resource centers across the Nation and outreach program services aptly name The ROCK HOUSE.

Featured Artsts: Juliette Lewis, Jesse Hughes (Eagles Of Death Metal), Art Alexakis (Everclear),, Todd Morse (The Offspring), Peter Thorn (Chis Cornell/ Melissa Etheridge), Jason Sutter (Chris Cornell), Phil Buckman (Fuel), Michael Devin (Whitesnake), Marq Torien (Bulletboys), Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne), August Zadra (Dennis Deyoung), Keith England (Gregg Allman Band), Matt Starr (Mr. Big), Anthony "Tiny" Biuso (Bulletboys), Kemble Walters (Aeges), Jason Womack (Fuel), Ira Black (I Am Morbid), Patrick Stone (Adlers Appetite/Budderside), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat), Gretchen Bonaduce, Lisa Foreman (Todd's Planet), Johnny Griparic (Slashes Snakepit), Shawn Duncan (Dc4), Jeff Bowders (Paul Gilbert), Johnny Martin (LA Guns), Howie Simon (Nelson), Yolanda Thomas - Horns & Strings: Andre Cotman (Sexy Sax), Jon Manness (Killer Trumpet) & Erin Hawkins (Rock Cello) - More Artists To Announce & Special Guests!!!

VENUE:
The Los Angeles Theatre
615 S. Broadway @ 6th Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90014

PRE-SALE TIX:
General - $35
VIP w/M&G Package - $125
VIP+ w/ M&G Package - $175
*** Please email to reserve Wheelchair seating at info@rockagainstMS.org
Day Of Show Add $10

SHOWTIMES:
M&G: 5pm/ Doors 6:00/ Show 7:00

BUY ONLINE NOW:
Purchase - here

Eagles Of Death Metal Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles Of Death Metal T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles Of Death Metal News

