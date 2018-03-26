|
Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign Release 'Psycho' Video
.
(Radio.com) Post Malone has releases a new explosive video to accompany his song, 'Psycho," featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Malone starts out dressed in what appears to be a combat uniform, as he rolls through the desert in a military vehicle. The rapper is apparently hunting some type of wolf, which he attempts to dispatch with a flamethrower. Then, he meets up with Ty Dolla $ign, all decked out in mink and bling and the two perform a nighttime show. Watch an online stream of the new music video, which contains explicit lyrics, here.
The rapper is apparently hunting some type of wolf, which he attempts to dispatch with a flamethrower. Then, he meets up with Ty Dolla $ign, all decked out in mink and bling and the two perform a nighttime show.
Watch an online stream of the new music video, which contains explicit lyrics, here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.