Shawn Mendes Releases New Track 'Lost In Japan'
(Radio.com) Just a day after he released the new song "In My Blood," Shawn Mendes has dropped another track, "Lost In Japan." Both tracks are both expected to appear on Mendes' upcoming studio album. "Lost In Japan" starts out as a slow, piano-driven number and evolves into a passionate, hook-laden love song. It was produced by Mendes with Teddy Geiger and Louis Bell. In the track, the protagonist is so obsessed with his girl he offers to hop on a plane for a hookup. 'Do you got plans tonight?/I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight/'Cause I can't get you off my mind," he sings. Listen to "Lost In Japan" here.
