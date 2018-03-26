The Weeknd's Marvel Comics Graphic Novel Coming This Summer

The story is based on The Weeknd's Starboy album, features The Weeknd battling a murderous cannibal: "The city of Alphatron is in the grip of a crime wave, as the terrifying Jack 'The Chef" Smiley has unified all criminal organizations with his ruthlessness and strategic genius. Not content with brutally murdering his victims, Smiley also feasts upon their flesh. The citizens live in fear and the police have been directly targeted. The city is in dire need of a hero. It will not get one, but it will get what it deserves: Starboy!" (via Marvel Comics)

The book was written by The Weeknd himself with La Mar Taylor and Christos Gate. Eric Nguyen and Guru-eFX created the artwork. Read more here.