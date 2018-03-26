Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 'One Track Mind' With A$AP Rocky

(Radio.com) Thirty Seconds to Mars have released an online stream of the third single from their forthcoming studio album "America" called "One Track Mind" featuring A$AP Rocky. The crossover collaboration addresses infatuation and obsession--these guys have one-track minds for certain women. "One Track Mind" features an atmospheric, industrial soundscape while lyrics dwell on the sex, lies and gravitational pull of an old flame.

On the chorus, frontman Jared Leto promises: "There is a method to the madness, to the madness." America drops April 6. Listen to "One Track Mind," which contains explicit lyrics, here.