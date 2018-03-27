David Bowie Statue Unveiled At Ziggy Stardust Debut Site

Renderings for the bronze statue "Earthly Messenger" were revealed last spring and over the weekend, the statue was unveiled to the public. The statue depicts a conservatively dressed Bowie standing upright and glancing to his left at a cascade of Bowie personas. Glam rock styles, '80s looks and late career images are referenced in the panoply of Bowies on display. A large, three-dimensional Ziggy Stardust bursts from the center, microphone in hand.

Bowie first introduced Ziggy at the town's Friars venue. Music promoter David Stopps (who worked at Friars) raised funds for the statue via Kickstarter. 'When he left us in January 2016, there was an amazing immediate outpouring of emotion in the town about it," Stopps said in a statement. 'We thought we must do something as a monument for the town and David Bowie." See the unveiling and images of "Earthly Messenger" here.