Drake Guests In Trouble's 'Bring it Back' Video
(Radio.com) Trouble's debut studio album Edgewood was released this past Friday (March 23), and his Drake collaboration "Bring It Back" earned instant attention from fans. And now a music video for the song hit the internet. The clip features Drake rapping into a smartphone, meeting friends at his house and boasting about his "Crest white smile." The black-and-white video strikes a foreboding tone against Mike Will Made-It's ominous beat. Edgewood also features guest appearances by Quavo, The Weeknd and Fetty Wap. Watch the video here.
