Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation
03-27-2018
KISS

KISS made headlines recently when it was learned that the band had filed an application to trademark the phrase "The End Of The Road", which lead some to speculate that the band was planning to launch a farewell tour.

Cofounder Gene Simmons addressed the move during a Q&A session during his Vault Experience event this past weekend in New York City that was put on to promote his new massive box set.

Simmons had the following to say when asked about the application, "I had nothing to do with that. I really don't know who stuck it on there, and I don't know if it's a fan or somebody in the band. I would tell you the truth. I literally don't know anything about it.

"KISS is playing some big outdoor shows in Spain in July. Around there, the Gene Simmons Band is playing, headlining some festivals and stuff like that. We're very lucky. I have a ball doing it, playing obscure songs like 'I' and 'She's So European', stuff we've never played before. So I get to have a great time. But as regards to your [question], I have no idea." Watch video here.

As we previously reported, the band's cofounder Paul Stanley confirmed in a recent interview that he was behind the move. The frontman told Michael Cavacini, "It's not the first trademark that's been filed. I thought it was a terrific name, and I was surprised nobody had used it before. I wanted to make sure that when we used it, and there will be a time that we do, I imagine - I wanted to be sure that we own it and it's ours. When we wanted to go out and do the 'Hottest Show On Earth' tour, Ringling Bros. came to us and said, 'You can't do that.' It set off a light and bell for me. We've always had slogans or sayings that are synonymous with us, and this was another. Everything does end, in one form or another. When it's my time, I want to go out in style, and I want to go out guns blazing. So, when I came up with this idea, I thought let's make sure we tie this up."

