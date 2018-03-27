Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Music Festival

"It was time," the group said in a statement after the show. After stepping onstage, the individual members introduced themselves: "I am Axwell, I am Sebastian Ingrosso, and I am Steve Angello," they said. "In Miami tonight, we go by Swedish House Mafia."

During the concert, the group performed such hits as "Save The World," "Miami 2 Ibiza" and "Greyhound," and the audience cheered with enthusiasm, reports Billboard.