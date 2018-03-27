|
Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Music Festival
.
(Radio.com) Five years after playing their last show together, Swedish House Mafia performed an unannounced set on Sunday night (March 25) at 10 p.m. at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. "It was time," the group said in a statement after the show. After stepping onstage, the individual members introduced themselves: "I am Axwell, I am Sebastian Ingrosso, and I am Steve Angello," they said. "In Miami tonight, we go by Swedish House Mafia." During the concert, the group performed such hits as "Save The World," "Miami 2 Ibiza" and "Greyhound," and the audience cheered with enthusiasm, reports Billboard. Read more here.
