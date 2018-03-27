|
Yes Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour Details
Prog legends Yes have announced the details for their upcoming North American summer tour of North America which they are launching to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes tour is scheduled to launch with a two night stand at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on June 5th and 6th and will wrap up on July 28th in Atlanta, GA at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. Guitarist Steve Howe had the following to say, "Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent. We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes." "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!" Geoff Downes adds, "Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor. It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of Yes since 1968, always pushing the boundaries. Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary [on this year's Cruise to the Edge] was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour." #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes Tour Dates:
