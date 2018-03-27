News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour Details
03-27-2018
.
Yes

Prog legends Yes have announced the details for their upcoming North American summer tour of North America which they are launching to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes tour is scheduled to launch with a two night stand at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on June 5th and 6th and will wrap up on July 28th in Atlanta, GA at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Guitarist Steve Howe had the following to say, "Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent. We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes."

Drummer Alan White says, "I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals.

"Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"

Geoff Downes adds, "Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor. It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of Yes since 1968, always pushing the boundaries. Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary [on this year's Cruise to the Edge] was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour."

#YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes Tour Dates:
6/5 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
6/6 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
6/8 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Ballroom
6/10 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
6/11 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
6/13 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena
6/14 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
6/16 Bakersfield, CA Spectrum Amphitheater
6/17 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
6/19 Los Angeles, CA Ford Theatre
6/20 San Jose, CA City National Civic
6/22 Wendover, NV Peppermill Casino Hall
6/23 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel & Casino
6/24 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino
6/28 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium
6/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
6/30 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
7/2 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre
7/11 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino
7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre
7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley
7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury
7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

More Yes News

Yes Music

