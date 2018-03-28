5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Want You Back' Video

The video features individual band members hanging out in cube-shaped rooms, lit in bright neon colors. They walk and play instruments on the walls and ceiling — including Ashton Irwin on a full drum kit.

"Want You Back" is expected to be the lead single from 5SOS's third studio offering. Details on the yet-untitled release are slim. The Australian group hits the road next month for an American tour that kicks off April 8 at Boston's Paradise Rock Club. Watch the new video here.