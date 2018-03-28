News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday
03-28-2018
Steven Tyler

(Radio.com) Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler turned 70 and is still rockin'. Yesterday (March 27), to celebrate his birthday, his three daughters took to Instagram to remind their dad how glad they are that he's a big part of their lives.

Liv, Mia and Chelsea all expressed how motivational, loving and kind Tyler has been to them over the years. Liv, 40, also posted a photo of her and her dad on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Mia, 39, posted numerous shots with her message, including one of her and her dad laughing side by side, both covered in tats, and a picture of the vocalist holding her 10-month-old son Axton Joseph. And Chelsea, 29, went with an old shot of her hugging her old man.

Each daughter's touching tribute highlighted Tyler's determination, sense of humor and warmth. Read some of the heartwarming messages here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

