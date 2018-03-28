|
Cam and Smokey Robinson Preview 'Cruisin' From 'CMT Crossroads'
(Radio.com) Breakout country star Cam and Motown legend Smokey Robinson came together for a recent episode of CMT Crossroads, with the pair performing a duet of his 1979 hit, "Cruisin'." The pair shared the stage for a number of songs from both artists catalog, dialing up such Smokey Robinson classics as "Tears of a Clown" and "I Second That Emotion" and Cam tracks including "Diane," Burning House" and "Mayday." The one-hour episode premieres Wednesday, March 28th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Watch Cam and Smokey Robinson duet on "Cruisin'" here.
