|
Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates
.
(Radio.com) Chris Brown is taking Heartbreak on a Full Moon on the road. The R&B star has revealed a 27-city tour across America this summer, featuring special guests 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 19th in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheatre, with dates lined up through August 4, when Brown and company hit Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of announced dates for the upcoming trek here.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 19th in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheatre, with dates lined up through August 4, when Brown and company hit Las Vegas.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of announced dates for the upcoming trek here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday
• James Taylor Guests On Charlie Puth's New Single 'Change'
• 5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Want You Back' Video
• Concerts Are Good For Your Health According To Study
• Cam and Smokey Robinson Preview 'Cruisin' From 'CMT Crossroads'
• Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour
• Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report
• L.A. Guns Recruit Former Enuff Z'nuff Frontman
• Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic
• Singled Out: Drifter's Black Mamba
• Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation
• Stone Temple Pilots Singer Explains Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland
• Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears
• Def Leppard Kicking Off Box Set Series This Spring
• Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour
• Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates
• Will Smith Takes Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony
• Quavo Announce All-Star Flag Football Game With 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, More
• James Corden's Third 'Carpool Karaoke' Special Coming Soon
• Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Share Spring Break On Social Media
• Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'
• Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son
• Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour
• Future Releases Video For New Track 'Absolutely Going Brazy'
• Who Bit Beyonce Social Media Speculation Explodes
• Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Music Festival
• Chance the Rapper Calls Heineken Commercial 'Racist'
• Drake Guests In Trouble's 'Bring it Back' Video
• Halsey Performs With The Chainsmokers At Ultra Music Festival
• George Strait Named Texan of the Year
• Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi
• Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red
• Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)
• Savannah Stopover Music Festival
• Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings
• Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition
• Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland
• Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red
• The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek
• The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View
• Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum
• Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls
• Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.