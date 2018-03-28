Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour

The KISS bass player announced the Gene Simmons Band tour plans during his Vault Experience event in New York City on March 24th. Revealing to the audience that he will heading down under for five yet to be announced shows and Ace Frehley will be the support act.

Simmons and Frehley had a long running feud following the guitarist's second exit from the band but they two reconciled and made their first appearance together in 16 years last year. Fan captured video of Gene's announcement of the tour can be streamed here.