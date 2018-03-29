|
Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media
(Radio.com) Cardi B announced her highly anticipated Invasion Of Privacy earlier this week and haters quickly started spreading misinformation. Mere hours after the announcement she sat down to set the record straight. For starters, Cardi lashed out at those who say she's an overnight success. "I will never let nobody discredit me," she tweeted. "Before i sign to Atlantic i put 2 mixtapes out and i was pushing FOREVA by myself .I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater.I been love music .After high school i Stopped wanna know why ?cause music DONT PAY YOUR F—— BILLS A JOB DOES." Cardi also addressed industry watchers who are trying to estimate how Invasion of Privacy will perform commercially: "I'm also seeing predictions on sales and numbers," she wrote. "Please STOP! I'm already having bad anxiety .Let the s— drop and do what it do." Read more here.
