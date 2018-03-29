News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond
03-29-2018
.
Eagles

(hennemusic) The doctor and hospital that treated Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey are denying any responsibility for his death in their response to his widow's wrongful death lawsuit.

Cindy Frey recently filed the suit against Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan over the January 18, 2016 passing of her late husband, accusing the hospital and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz of negligence for failing to properly treat the rocker's ulcerative colitis, diagnose and treat infection, and advise of the risks and side effects from treatment.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the negligence, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled," and suffered pain and mental anguish prior to his death from what The Eagles announced as "complications from acute ulcerative colitis, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis."

According to The Blast, the latest documents in the case see Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. Steven Itzkowitz claim that "the injuries of the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part by the culpable conduct of the plaintiff" while seeking to have the case dismissed. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

