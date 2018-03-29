|
Hollywood Vampires Announce North American Tour
(hennemusic) Supergroup The Hollywood Vampires have announced a handful of 2018 North American dates this spring. Led by the trio of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, the band will play a series of four casino shows in May before launching a 6-week European run. Conceived by Cooper, Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip, Los Angeles from 1972, of which Cooper was a founding member. Attendees would include the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz. The band released their self-titled debut in 2015, which featured a collection of covers of tracks by T. Rex, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Doors and more. See the dates here.
