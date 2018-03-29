News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lorde Covers Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' Live
03-29-2018
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) 808s & Heartbreak was a change of direction for Kanye West in 2008, but it gave us the indelible earworm "Love Lockdown." As Lorde crisscrosses America on her Melodrama World Tour, she dusted off a cover of the Yeezy hit, performing her own rendition last night (March 27) in Kanye's hometown of Chicago.

It was one of two Kanye moments in her setlist. At another point in the show, Lorde mashed up a section of Ye's "Runaway" with her Melodrama track "Liability." One fan wrote that she told the crowd: "It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West."

In 2014 Kanye remixed Lorde's "Yellow Flicker Beat" and she referred to the pioneering rap icon as her "idol." Watch Lorde's homages to Kanye here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lorde Music

Lorde T-shirts and Posters

More Lorde News



Lorde Music



