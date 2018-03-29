Lorde Covers Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' Live

It was one of two Kanye moments in her setlist. At another point in the show, Lorde mashed up a section of Ye's "Runaway" with her Melodrama track "Liability." One fan wrote that she told the crowd: "It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West."

In 2014 Kanye remixed Lorde's "Yellow Flicker Beat" and she referred to the pioneering rap icon as her "idol." Watch Lorde's homages to Kanye here.