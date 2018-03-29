Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

"I am so excited for you to hear this new version of one of my favourite tracks on the album," Smith revealed on Twitter regarding the new "Pray" remix featuring Bobby Tarantino. "It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Logic to create this, such an incredible artist x Released Thursday."

"Pray" was initially released last October as a promotional single ahead of Smith's The Thrill of It All full-length, and was inspired by a trip to Iraq with the charity War Child. See the tweet announcing the new remix here.