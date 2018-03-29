News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Damn Truth Release 'Alex' Video
03-29-2018
.
The Damn Truth

The Damn Truth has released brand new music video for their track "Alex." The song is taken from their group's 2016 album "Devilish Folk" and the video was directed by Erica Orofino.

Lee-la Baum had this to say about the song, "Some stories, some moments, change you. Change the way you look at the world. Change the way the world looks at you.

"We wear our scars on the inside. They are invisible, but you feel like everyone can see. This moment in time changed me to my core and in fact, shaped me to be the person I am today. ALEX - I promise I will NEVER FORGET" Watch the video here.

