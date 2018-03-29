Tremonti Announce New Album 'A Dying Machine'

Due June 8, the Alter Bridge offshoot's fourth release takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called "vessels" are trying to co-exist.

The story is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by guitarist Mark Tremonti and American author John Shirley, and will be issued alongside the record.

"A Dying Machine" was produced by longtime band associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The project will be previewed during a listening party and performance event at the Social in Orlando, FL on May 12.

Ahead of the summer trek, Tremonti will perform at the Carolina Rebellion on May 4 and the Lunatic Luau in Virginia Beach, VA on May 5. Watch the trailer here.