|
Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl
.
(Radio.com) Chart-topping rapper (and new Tinder spokeslady) Cardi B has yet another trick up her sleeve. On Wednesday the "Bodak Yellow" MC shared an Instagram video of herself assuming the alter ego of a Cheetah Girl. "Just wanna give a little preview of what you're gonna get on April 6," Cardi says, suggesting that what follows will be a teaser of new music from her album Invasion Of Privacy. It's a bait and switch, though, and the rapper launches right into the Girls' 2003 hit "Cinderella." Millennials will remember The Cheetah Girls well as a Disney Channel girl group featuring Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symone. They had a great run from 2003-2008. The Girls are gone now - but not forgotten by Cardi B. Check out Cardi's Cheetah cover here.
"Just wanna give a little preview of what you're gonna get on April 6," Cardi says, suggesting that what follows will be a teaser of new music from her album Invasion Of Privacy. It's a bait and switch, though, and the rapper launches right into the Girls' 2003 hit "Cinderella."
Millennials will remember The Cheetah Girls well as a Disney Channel girl group featuring Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symone. They had a great run from 2003-2008. The Girls are gone now - but not forgotten by Cardi B. Check out Cardi's Cheetah cover here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.