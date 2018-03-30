|
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo
(Radio.com) Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are the definition of ex-relationship goals as the pop star and actress prove in a new social media photo that went online this week. The previously married couple who "consciously uncoupled" back in 2014 have revealed a new photo of the pair getting together for a family day with the kids. Paltrow shared the image of the family, including 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses, posing in front of an unidentified doorway. See the heartwarming photo here.
