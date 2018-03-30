Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

The Summerland Tour was created in 2012 by Everclear frontman Art Alexakis. Alongside Everclear as its recurring headliner, past Summerland lineups have featured notable alternative rock bands such as Sugar Ray, Lit, Soul Asylum, Eve 6, Space Hog, Gin Blossoms, Live, Fuel, American HiFi, The Toadies and Filter, making it a go-to tour for fans of '90s nostalgia.

Alexakis shares: "This year the Summerland Tour will be a different look at '90s alternative and the different facets of what it's about. I think it will be really cool because it's usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based and Local H is two guys that make a whole lot of beautiful noise. With Everclear, we're going to play the hits we always play, but we're also going to mix it up. Every night will be a little different; there'll be a few surprises every show."

Summerland 2018 Tour Dates:

5/17 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

5/18 - River Road Ice House - New Braunfels, TX

5/19 - Buck's Backyard - Buda, TX

5/23 - Topgolf - Nashville, TN

5/24 - Buckhead - Atlanta, GA

5/25 - Mavericks - Jacksonville, FL

5/26 - Abacoa Ampitheater - Jupiter, FL

5/31 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

6/02 - Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges - Roanoke, VA

6/03 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

6/05 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

6/06 - Jergel's - Pittsburgh, PA

6/07 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

6/11 - London Music Hall - London, ON

6/13 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

6/14 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

6/15 - Indian Crossing Casino - Waupaca, WI

6/16 - The Forge - Outside Street Fest - Joliet, IL

6/17 - Crossroads KC - Kansas City, MO

6/18 - Brenton Skate Plaza - Des Moines, IA

6/22 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

6/24 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

6/27 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

6/28 - Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

6/29 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

6/30 - Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV

7/01 - The Cave - Big Bear Lake, CA