Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History
03-30-2018
(Radio.com) From the moment SNL debuted in 1975, the show has been at the vanguard of contemporary music. With a storied history of artists including Prince, Elvis Costello, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and countless more, Saturday Night Live has shared a new video chronicling the history of the show's musical guests.

The clip features Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, who talk about the band's personal history with SNL, on which they've appeared seven times. Grohl also played on the show twice as the drummer of Nirvana.

"Well, the crazy thing is that when you're playing a show like at a stadium or an arena, you run out onstage and your adrenaline's pumping, and so the first couple songs you're kinda shaking it off," Grohl explains about the experience. "Here, it's like you're thrown in a cold lake. Like, 'OK, go everybody in the world's watching right now go!"

The clip touches on some of the show's more memorable musical performances and artists, with behind the scenes observations from the people who make it happen, from booking the acts to handling the soundboard. Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

