Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

The 1965 Fender Telecaster once jointly owned by Dylan and The Band's Robbie Roberston has gone through some modifications over the years, including Robertson having the black paint finish stripped off to reveal the wood underneath.

Dylan played the instrument on the 1966 tour with his band, the Hawks, and would use it on the road through the '70s. The Telecaster was present at some rather notable events and recordings, including Dylan using it on his Blonde on Blonde album, and Robertson playing the guitar at Woodstock. George Harrison and Eric Clapton have both strummed the Fender as well. Read more here.