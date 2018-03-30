Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

"My man's first day at the beach with mom, dad and his sisters. He had a blast!," Aldean posted on Instagram with a series of family photos from their day at the beach.

Baby Memphis is clearly the star of the show, rocking a sweet pair of sunglasses in a photo with daddy. Wife Brittany also shared an adorable shot of Memphis on the beach, chilling in his shades, feet in the sand. See the photos here.