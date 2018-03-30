|
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers
.
(Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi and Alan Jackson are among the new wave of performers added to this year's ACM Awards ceremony, set for April 15 in Las Vegas. They join that already robust performance lineup that includes Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean and many more. Some new names have also been added to the lineup for presenters at this year's ceremony, including Cam, Dustin Lynch, actor Kiefer Sutherland, Ashton Kutcher and Eve. Read more here.
