Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Shinoda has shared the initial details of Post Traumatic on social media, sharing a handwritten press release with pre-sale and other information. 'It's a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness," Shinoda revealed about Post Traumatic in an official press statement. 'If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone."

The artist sat down with KROQ in the Los Angeles this morning to discuss the new project, and also the future of Linkin Park. "I'm waiting to see what reveals itself," Shinoda said.

"Just personally I have to wrap my head around the idea, I want to get on stage and play a song of ours, if we do that, and we don't do Chester's parts and let the crowd sing it, that's very heavy," he continued.

"Looking forwad into what is the band, those quesitons have to get answered right? And I don't have those answers. I think by going out into the world and just exploring what's out there, hopefully I'll find some of those."

Check out Shinoda's announcement post and new music here.