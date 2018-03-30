|
Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency
(Radio.com) Shawn Mendes has announced that he is scheduled for a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will be starting on June 4th. Mendes announced the news on the show Wed night (March 28), and also performed his new song "In My Blood." The Canadian singer/songwriter dropped the single last week, and hours later released the song "Lost In Japan." Watch Mendes perform "In My Blood" and watch him talk about dental hygiene and announce his upcoming residency: here.
