News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow
03-29-2018
.
Stacked Like Pancakes

Stacked Like Pancakes singer Kellen McKay tells us the story behind their new single "Hollow" which was produced by Matt Squire (Good Charlotte, Selena Gomez, All Time Low, Panic! at the Disco, and Taking Back Sunday.) Here is the story:

It's hard to tell a story behind a song when there really is no story to tell. Not of mine, anyway. Oftentimes when I write a song, I like to give myself a specific challenge. I believe that being cognizant of a challenge in the back of my mind while writing and creating keeps my music fresh, keeps me engaged, and helps me continue to grow as an artist. So one challenge that I really enjoy is making a story up from scratch.

I understand that's not an unheard of thing, and not even close to being unique - it's merely fiction. But it can really be more than that to me. It can be real to me if I can pretend to come into a different state of consciousness. But sometimes when I create, instead of pretending to be someone else, I feel like I am someone else.

This character I become in "Hollow" is troubled, to say the least. In terms of the setting, I don't know if he's in a jail cell, or an insane asylum, or in a scientific experimental ward, or in his own bedroom, but I sense it's a small room with not much in it.

With the lyrics, I deliberately gave each line or so a sense of ADD. The thoughts are jagged; each one is short and simple, with little correlation to the lines surrounding it. Comparisons and similes are almost elementary or cliché: "I'm like an old dog learning new tricks." How many times have you heard the exhausted idiom before? How original of him. To me it seems like he has been psychologically numbed in some way. It almost sounds like the verses could be a monologue in a one-man play.

And while he may be troubled, he's also hurting. If there is any linearity to the lyrics, you could pick out a sense of longing with a word like "love" being subtly repeated, mentioning "her" several times, describing her skin in an obscure way while wanting to go on a date with her… to a fair of all places? Not a movie or a coffee first? How old is he? And are these actual memories, or memories he wish he had?

And finally, the chorus. When he wakes up and realizes he's alone in a room. Again. And again.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the Kickstarter for their new album right here!

Stacked Like Pancakes Music, DVDs, Books and more

Stacked Like Pancakes T-shirts and Posters

More Stacked Like Pancakes News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow


More Stories for Stacked Like Pancakes

Stacked Like Pancakes Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour- Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report- more

Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots Singer On Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland- Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears- more

Page Too:
2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'- Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son- Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour- more

Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Music Festival- Chance the Rapper Calls Heineken Commercial 'Racist'- Drake Guests In Trouble's 'Bring it Back' Video- George Strait- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

Hollywood Vampires Announce North American Tour

Tremonti Announce New Album 'A Dying Machine'

Prong Release 'Forced Into Tolerance' Video

The Posies 20th Anniversary Celebrated With Reissues

Edensong Announce New Tour Dates and Support Acts

The Melvins Release 'Embrace The Rub' Video

Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders

Garbage Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue For 'Version 2.0'

Screamin' Jay Hawkins 'Are YOU One of Jay's Kids?' Announced

The Damn Truth Release 'Alex' Video

Sins In Vain Release Video For Killswitch Engage Cover

MXMS Release 'The Run' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

Thompson Square Announce New Album 'MASTERPIECE'

Lorde Covers Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' Live

Gorillaz Releases New Song 'Hollywood' And Promise New Album

Elle King and Flo Rida Set For The Race To Erase MS Gala

Luke Bryan Shares Photos From Family Vacation In Hawaii

Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir

Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates

Will Smith Takes Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

Quavo Announce All-Star Flag Football Game With 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, More

James Corden's Third 'Carpool Karaoke' Special Coming Soon

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Share Spring Break On Social Media

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'

Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.