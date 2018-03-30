Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

Twisted Sister, Prince, Hall & Oates, Bruce Springsteen, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blondie are just some of the classic artists who are featured on the eclectic collection.

While most of the songs are easily recognizable hits, the Springsteen selection is something of a rarity. Originally released as the non-LP B-side for 1985 single, "Glory Days," "Stand on It" would go on to be recorded by country artist Mel McDaniel in 1986. McDaniel's version would peak at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

The soundtrack is set for release this Friday, March 30. See the complete tracklist here.