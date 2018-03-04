|
Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills (Week in Review)
Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Brett Young has found his forever. The 36-year old country crooner announced on social media Monday morning (Feb. 26) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills. 'She said yes!" Young wrote on Instagram, along with the posting of pictures of the happy couple sharing a kiss and a close up of her gorgeous engagement ring. Take a look at the photos - here.
