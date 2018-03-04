The intimate video features priceless throwback pictures of Cabello over the years, and boasts extensive interviews with her parents, family friends, and fellow artists, including Charli XCX.

When the singer recalls her fateful trip to North Carolina to audition for The X Factor, judge Simon Cowell shows up with his own recollections of the moment, calling it "amazing."

Cowell also makes an interesting reveal later in the clip, saying that when Cabello first approached him about leaving Fifth Harmony, he was taken aback because it happened "a year earlier" than he expected. Read more - here.