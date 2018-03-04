|
Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini Documentary (Week in Review)
.
Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini Documentary was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) This is Camila Cabello up close and personal. The singer has shared a new mini-documentary, Made in Miami. The engaging 17-minute clip follows Cabello on the singer's rise from a karaoke-loving kid obsessed with One Direction to pop stardom. The intimate video features priceless throwback pictures of Cabello over the years, and boasts extensive interviews with her parents, family friends, and fellow artists, including Charli XCX. When the singer recalls her fateful trip to North Carolina to audition for The X Factor, judge Simon Cowell shows up with his own recollections of the moment, calling it "amazing." Cowell also makes an interesting reveal later in the clip, saying that when Cabello first approached him about leaving Fifth Harmony, he was taken aback because it happened "a year earlier" than he expected. Read more - here.
The intimate video features priceless throwback pictures of Cabello over the years, and boasts extensive interviews with her parents, family friends, and fellow artists, including Charli XCX.
When the singer recalls her fateful trip to North Carolina to audition for The X Factor, judge Simon Cowell shows up with his own recollections of the moment, calling it "amazing."
Cowell also makes an interesting reveal later in the clip, saying that when Cabello first approached him about leaving Fifth Harmony, he was taken aback because it happened "a year earlier" than he expected. Read more - here.